Offaly Ladies battle to the finish to see off Longford

TG4 LGFA Leinster Intermediate Championship



Offaly 1-11

Longford 1-10

Offaly's Ladies footballers ensured that the first game in the newly named Bórd na Móna O’Connor Park was a winning one for the county as they defeated Longford by 1-11 to 1-10 on Sunday afternoon.

There was little to chose between the sides throughout the game and they were level several times including at the break when they were locked at 0-8 apiece.

Offaly did pull away in the second-half but Longford battled back however in the end it was the home side who importantly had their noses in front when the final whistle went.

Longford were quicker out of the blocks with the wind behind and took an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead but Offaly hauled them back with Mairead Daly to the fore.

Midway through the half, the sides were level at 0-5 apiece before Longford went on a scoring run to restore a three point cushion. Offaly again responded and were level by the break with the advantage of the wind to come.

Vicky Carey fired Offaly into the lead just after the restart with an opportunist goal however Longford were not done and got right back into the game with a goal of their own from Ashling McCormack.

With the game on the line, a brace of points from Roisín Egan put the home side ahead and while Longford pulled one back, Offaly were able to hold on for a deserved win after a nail-biting finish.