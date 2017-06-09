Niall McNamee returns to Offaly team for Westmeath clash

Niall McNamee returns to the Offaly Senior Football team for Sunday's showdown with Westmeath in Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.

The Rhode man missed the entire league due to injury but he has been named at corner-forward for the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. The side will be captained by Edenderry’s Sean Pender

The game throws in at 3pm and is part of a double header with the Offaly Ladies facing Longford at 1pm.

The Offaly team in full is:

Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island

Brian Darby - Rhode

Eoin Rigney - Rhode

Sean Pender (c) - Edenderry

Niall Darby - Rhode

Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh

Cian Donohue - St Brigid’s

Eoin Carroll- Cappincur

David Hanlon - Edenderry

Joseph O’Connor - St Rynagh’s

Graham Guilfoyle - Clara

Michael Brazil - Tullamore

Sean Doyle - Edenderry

Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks

Niall McNamee - Rhode