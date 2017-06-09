Niall McNamee returns to Offaly team for Westmeath clash
Niall McNamee
Niall McNamee returns to the Offaly Senior Football team for Sunday's showdown with Westmeath in Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.
The Rhode man missed the entire league due to injury but he has been named at corner-forward for the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. The side will be captained by Edenderry’s Sean Pender
The game throws in at 3pm and is part of a double header with the Offaly Ladies facing Longford at 1pm.
The Offaly team in full is:
Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island
Brian Darby - Rhode
Eoin Rigney - Rhode
Sean Pender (c) - Edenderry
Niall Darby - Rhode
Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh
Cian Donohue - St Brigid’s
Eoin Carroll- Cappincur
David Hanlon - Edenderry
Joseph O’Connor - St Rynagh’s
Graham Guilfoyle - Clara
Michael Brazil - Tullamore
Sean Doyle - Edenderry
Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks
Niall McNamee - Rhode
