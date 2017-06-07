St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (June 7)

Confirmation

A big congratulations to all the boys and girls of Cappagh and Daingean National schools that received their confirmation on Sunday. Hoping that all of our youth continue to find the support and strength that they need, as they face the challenges of life.

Under 12

The U12s had a great evening's football in Rochfortbridge last Tuesday evening taking on the local side in a challenge game. There were three 20 minute games played and everyone got a good amount of game time. There was some nice football played at times by both teams and at the end of the hour there was only 2 points in it with St Vincent's coming out on top 2-20 to 4-12.

Squad and scorers: Regan Kelly, Paul Conway, Daragh Brennan, Shane Hensey (0-2), Jack Hanlon, Tristan Dunne, Cillian Owens, Aaron Longworth (0-2), Cian O'Connor, Finn McGuinness, John Colgan (0-1), Ryan Kenny (0-1), Jack Connolly (1-6), Oisin Delaney, Sean Brennan (0-1), Jack Hanlon (0-3), Shane Casey, Jack Gowran, Jack Larkin, Tiernan Whittle (1-0), Emmett Dunne, Shane Marsden (0-3), Shane Bracken (0-1)

Under 14

On Thursday St Vincents travelled to the Laois border to face Gracefield in the second round. On an evening when a strong wind blew directly down field St Vincents raced into an early lead. Matthew Scully opened the scoring with an angled shot from twenty meters that landed in the roof of the net. Accurate delivers from outfield continued to good effect for St Vincents. Two goal bound runs by William Cox stretched the Gracefield defence. On both occasions Cox slipped neat layoffs to James Kelly who riffled the ball past the keeper and pushed Vincents well ahead. Gracefield responded with a couple of well worked scores, and then St Vincents misfortune began. A dismissal for a regrettable reaction, and the double departure of a midfielder and goalkeeper to injury - unsettled the team. A number of scoring exchanges between the teams followed. Gracefield’s efforts yielded a double goal haul. While St Vincents registered points from the boots of Cathal Ryan and James Kelly. Leaving the half time score Gracefield 3-4, St Vincents 3-3. Gracefield adapted well to the wind advantage in the second half, and piled on a lot of pressure. The scores followed and they built up a handsome lead. St Vincents continued to battle on despite the setbacks, and used their full complement of substitutes including some under 12 debutants. A point by Ronan Marsh and a goal by Paul McConville kept the game alive. Further points by centre back Cathal Ryan and Cian O’ Reilly ensured that Vincents finished on the up. The final score Gracefield 6-13, St Vincents 4-7.

Panel: Shane Daly, Daragh Flynn, Josh Dunne, Ryan Conway, Brendan O’Brien, Cathal Ryan, Cuhlainn Boland, Daire Byrne, Sean Conway, Ronan Marsh, Cian O’Reilly, David Bracken, Matthew Scully, William Cox, James Kelly.

Subs: Antony Farrell, Paul McConville, Rory Wright, Ciaran Brennan, Aaron Longworth, James O Donohue, Jack Connolly, Daragh Brennan.

All twenty one players gave their all for St Vincents, and look forward to the next game – a challenge match against St Broughans. The lads have 5 more group games to play around the county in this summer’s championship.

Car Wash Fundraiser

Thanks to all who supported our recent Car Wash Fundraiser. On the day at 9 bells Paul Corrigan, allied by the industrious Liam Norris, led the line of volunteers. Thanks to all the volunteers for their assistance, and also the host - Mace Filling Station Cappincur.

