Clara GAA Club Notes (June 6)

Clara GAA Fundraising event

Clara GAA in conjunction with LipSync Battles Ireland will hold a major fundraising event early in the New Year. Our launch night will take place on Thursday, June 22 in the Mill House Bar & Lounge, Clara at 9pm. This is a major fundraising event for the club and an event that will guarantee lots of fun, but at the same time will raise funds for the development of our GAA club. All welcome to attend on the night.

Clara GAA Golf Classic

Clara GAA will hold our annual golf classic on the Friday, July 28 in Esker Hills. The format of our classic this year will be a 3 Ball Champagne Scramble. Price per team is €90.

Lotto Results - Sunday, June 4

Numbers drawn were 12, 15, 29 and 39. There was no Jackpot winner. We had 3 match 3's who will receive €50 each. They were: Fr. Keary P.P.; James Rickard, Kilcoursey and Mavis Deegan, Tullamore. Next week's Jackpot is €3,950 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday 11th June.

Offaly Senior Football

Good luck to our Senior Footballers as they take on Westmeath in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday next, June 11.

Exams

Clara GAA would also like to wish the very best of luck to all students sitting there Junior and Leaving Certificate state examinations over the coming weeks.

Urban League 2017

St Brigid's Credit Union Bro. Urban League 2017 commenced on Tuesday, June 6 in Pairc Phroinsias. Please continue to check the information with regard to teams and times which are on display in both the Credit Union and Stewarts Take Away.

Cúl Camp

The Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp will take place in Clara on the 10th July to the 14th July.

Fixtures

Tues, June 6: Division 3 Football League Vs Tubber in Tubber at 8pm

Wed, 7th June 7: U14 B Hurling Competition Vs Kinnity in Clara at 7.30pm