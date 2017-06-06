Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (June 6)

Under 14B Football Championship

St Manchan Gaels 3-8 Na Fianna 1-11

St Manchan Gaels defeated a strong Na Fianna side in an excellent game of football in Ballycumber on Wednesday evening. The result could have gone either way but it was the home side’s ability to score goals that made the difference in the end. Well done to all involved.

Under 14B Football Championship

Ballycumber Tubber 5-7 Ferbane Belmont 8-10.

Division 4 Football League

Ballycumber 3-8 Ballinagar 3-10.

A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past

The launch of the book, "A Walker's Guide to Ballycumber Past,” compiled by members of the Ballycumber GAA History Group will be held on Thursday, June 29 in Ballycumber Community Centre. Ballycumber native and RTE Sports Presenter Eamon Horan will be in attendance and there is an open invitation to everyone to attend. More details to follow.

Lotto

Lotto numbers drawn this week were 5, 10, 19, 25. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night for a jackpot of €16,800. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets in local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Offaly

Best of luck to Offaly Senior Footballers in their meeting with Westmeath in O’Connor Park on Sunday next at 3pm.

