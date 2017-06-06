Edenderry GAA Club Notes (June 6)

Come Dine with Me Fundraiser

Saturday 1st of July promises to be a great night. This novel fundraiser has the potential to involve a huge number of people.

It works like this:

 The club is seeking generous hosts to hold a dinner party at their house at their own expense.

 We are particularly seeking the parents of current players to volunteer.

 The host invites friends or family around and charges €25 a head - this money is passed to the Club.

 The dinner commences around 6.30pm - 7.00pm

 Between 11pm & midnight, a complimentary taxi will take you and your guests to the GAA for the After Party.

 During the night hosts will be encouraged to share videos and photos on our social media

 The snaps will be collated and shown in the Pavilion along with the Judging & Prize Giving.

 There will be music & entertainment along with a raffle and lots of prizes for participants.

If you wish to get involved please contact Colm on 087-7638171 or treasurer.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie or message us on Facebook

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Coaches Training Day

On Saturday, June 17 there is a coaches training day in Edenderry GAA for all our club coaches. We would ask that all coaches please attend as it will be a great opportunity to share ideas and learn new training drills.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

U12 Girls

Edenderry will play Ballinamere-Durrow in the county final next Sunday, June 11 at 7:30pm. The venue will be announced during the week.

U14 Girls

Congratlations to our U14 girls who defeated Naomh Ciaran on a scoreline of Edenderry 3-09 Naomh Ciaran 2-11 in their group stage of the county championship.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 and there is ample supervised car parking available on the GAA grounds. The Bingo night will have a new format starting next Sunday, here are the summary of the details: Books, 9 Games at €20 a Line, full card €100, Game 10, two lines €50 each, full card €300.

Flyer 1: Jackpot of €2000 up for grabs in 45 numbers or less, 2 Lines €50 each, if the jackpot is not won a full card is €300. €100 is added to the jackpot each week.

Flyer 2: Two lines €50 each, full card €1000

Single Book €6 each / Double Book €12 each / Flyers €3 each

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9300 the numbers drawn were 05,08,19,27, bonus 28. Congratulations to William Farrell who matched 3 numbers and collected €200. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Féile na nÓg fundraiser

On the weekend of the June 23-25, Edenderry GAA are representing Offaly at the John West Féile na nÓg festival of Gaelic football for U14 level, involving teams right across the country. To support the girls with their Féile trip we are organising a fundraising night in the Lily Garden on June 10, 2017. Tickets are €20. Music by the talented Mag Brady. Buffet food will be available on the night. There will be a raffle on the night with excellent spot prizes also. This is an adult event only.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc, as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

