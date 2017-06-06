Club Faithful hosting pre-match event ahead of Offaly/Westmeath

Club Faithful, the Offaly GAA Supporters Club, are hosting a pre-match event before the Offaly Senior Football team's match against Westmeath in the Leinster Football Championship quarter finals in O Connor Park on Sunday, June 11.

The pre-match event will start at 12.15 pm on the day in the Tullamore GAA Centre and lunch will be served at 12.30pm.

Club Faithful are inviting members of the successful Offaly football panel and management team that won the 1997 Leinster Football Championship 20 years ago.

Parents of the present Offaly Senior Football panel and family members of the present management team will also be invited to the event to recognise their commitment and support for those involved with the Offaly Senior Football team.

There will be a preview of the Offaly v Westmeath match on the day with Tommy Lyons and Bernard Flynn and other former players.

Tickets for the pre-match event are €15 each and can be obtained from PJ Rickard on 087-8304017 or any member of the Club Faithful committee.

Club Faithful have held a number of very successful pre-match events in recent years and PJ Rickard, Chairman of Club Faithful, said that because of the large number of invited guests, tickets for sale will be limited and so urged those who wish to support the event to get their tickets early.

