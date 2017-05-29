Rhode GAA Club Notes (May 29)

League

Rhode gained points on Saturday last in the league with a win over Doon in Doon on a score-line of 3-16 to 2-05.

Cardiac Screening

Rhode GAA cardiac screening took place on Saturday from 9:30am to 5pm in Rhode GAA hall. It was a highly successful day with a massive attendance of our teams. A big thank you to all who made this happen and helped out on the day.

Bord na NOg Rod Sponsored 5km fun/run walk

A Sponsored 5km fun/run/walk will be hosted by Rhode Bord na nOg on Saturday 3rd of June. Assemble at Rhode GAA Grounds at 9:30am with walk/run beginning at 10am. The route is up to Tubberdaly cross, turn left around by Tubberdaly castle and back to the football field. Tea/coffee refreshments afterwards. Join In The Fun.

Club Faithful 20th anniversary reunion of Offaly’s 1997 Leinster SFC Team

Club Faithful, the Offaly GAA Supporters’ Club, are organising the reunion which will be held just before Offaly’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath on Sunday week, June 11. The event will take place in the Tullamore GAA Centre, which is across the road from O’Connor Park, at 12.15pm. Lunch served at 12:30 pm with a limited number of tickets (€15) available. Tommy Lyons, who masterminded the triumph, and Meath great Bernard Flynn will be among the guests. Anyone wishing to attend can contact John Glennon on 087 2715804.

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21. The camp will start each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and to practice the skills of our native games. For further information please contact Tracy Murphy Minor Club secretary or or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/coach Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. You can also get further details at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 22nd of May for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 4 7 21 25. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €50 each:

Brendan Morris

Jimmy Reilly

Mary Kerrigan

Eugene Murphy (online winner)

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income for the club and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Happy Retirement

For most of his life Roy Malone has worn the green and gold jersey of Rhode on the playing field and given his services to Offaly. Roy broke the hearts of Meath fans everywhere in the 1997 Leinster Final. Last week, Roy announced on social media he was fully retiring from playing football. He has given his life to Rhode and whilst the last number of years he may not have played Senior Football, he was an integral part of training and the intermediates. Roy leaves the playing field with a mighty collection playing with Rhode. 7 SFC, 6 leagues, 2 MFC and numerous underage medals. I think many will and have joined in the last week wishing Roy a happy retirement and thanking him for the memories.

Congratulations

Massive congratulations to David and Caoimhe Hope on the birth of their baby girl.

