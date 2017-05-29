Edenderry GAA Club Notes (May 29)

Come Dine with Me

Saturday, July 1 promises to be a great night. This novel fundraiser has the potential to involve a huge number of people.

It works like this:

- The club is seeking generous hosts to hold a dinner party at their house at their own expense.

- We are particularly seeking the parents of current players to volunteer.

- The host invites friends or family around and charges €25 a head - this money is passed to the Club.

- The dinner commences around 6.30pm - 7.00pm

- Between 11pm & Midnight a complimentary taxi will take you and your guests to the GAA for the After Party.

- During the night hosts will be encouraged to share videos and photos on our social media

- The snaps will be collated and shown in the Pavilion along with the Judging & Prize Giving.

- There will be music & entertainment along with a raffle and lots of prizes for participants.

If you wish to get involved please contact Colm on 087 7638171 or treasurer.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie or message us on Facebook

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Edenderry Minors v Na Fianna

Edenderry 5-19

Na Fianna 1-8

Edenderry minors got their campaign off to a flyer with a resounding twenty three point victory over Na Fianna in Geashill on Friday night. The reds are looking to bridge a ten year gap having last won the county title in 2007 and this result has put them in good stead ahead of their next game.

U12 Girls

Congratulations Edenderry U12 Girls who defeated Naomh Malaoise in the Semi of the County Championship last Sunday in Ballyfore on a score line of Edenderry 3-09 Naomh Malaoise 0-04. Edenderry will play Ballinamere/Durrow in the final on June 11.

Edenderry V Doonbeg (Clare)

Edenderry senior footballers had a convincing win over Doonbeg in a challenge match on Saturday afternoon on a score line of 6-6 to 1-9.The first half was a competitive affair and the sides went in level with goals coming from Derek Kelly and Stephen Guing. Edenderry had a great start to the second half with early goals from Derek Kelly and Keith McGuinness. Two further goals were added in the final minutes from Ciaran Hurley and Aaron McDonnell. Edenderry fielded without their county senior panelists but saw a welcome return of Sean Moriarty and Aaron McDonnell.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 and there is ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5000 in Bingo prize money can be won next week at our bingo. Congratulation to Siobhan Farrell, Rathangan who won €1000 in the flyer game. Double book with Flyers €20, single book with flyer €10. Over 80s get free single book.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9,200 the numbers drawn were 05,08,19,27, bonus 28. Congratulations to Johnny Crosbie who matched 3 numbers and collected €200. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Féile na nÓg fundraiser

On the weekend of the 23-25 of June, Edenderry GAA are representing Offaly at the John West Féile na nÓg festival of Gaelic football for U14 level, involving teams right across the country. To support the girls with their Féile trip we are organising a fundraising night in the Lily Garden on June 10, 2017. Tickets are €20. Music by the talented Mag Brady. Buffet food will be available on the night. There will be a raffle on the night with excellent spot prizes also. This is an Adult event only!

Coffee Morning and Bucket Collection

Carmel O’Grady 31 Gilroy Avenue is hosting a coffee Morning on Saturday, June 3, 2017. All proceeds goes to funding the Girls U14 team trip to Féile na nÓg on the weekend of June 23-25. Also on Friday, June 2 there will be a bucket collection on the Main Street of the town to help fund the féile trip also. All donations would be greatly appreciated.

Cúl Redz

Cúl Redz is on every in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

