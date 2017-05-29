Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (May 29)

Under 10 Football Blitz

Despite the heavy rain on Saturday morning, our pitch was a hive of activity when almost one hundred under 10 footballers and their mentors and parents representing Clara, Ferbane, St Rynaghs and Ballycumber Tubber played a series of matches. Gaelic football in those Clubs is in safe hands with the level of skill and commitment on display. Thanks to Vinny Minnock and Diarmuid Daly who prepared the pitches and to the parents and mentors who ensured the event was run smoothly.

Camogie

What a performance from the Offaly Senior Camogie team who just failed by one point to defeat the All Ireland Champions Kilkenny in Birr. Well done also to Offaly Junior Camogie team who drew with Wicklow in their Leinster Final also in Birr, forcing a replay next week.

Hurling

The Offaly spirit returned to the Offaly Senior Hurling team in Mullingar on Saturday when they overcame Westmeath. A poor first half performance when playing against the wind was quickly changed in the second half with players putting their bodies on the line in an effort to win the game. The victory was secured in dramatic circumstances with goals in the last few minutes. Well done to all involved.

Ladies Football

On Saturday afternoon it was the turn of Offaly Ladies footballers to take on Louth in our pitch. Unfortunately the Offaly ladies didn’t get the result they wanted when the Wee county won by two points.

Lotto

Welcome

Welcome home to Nicki Larkin, Alan Flanagan and Ellie Flanagan from Perth, Australia.

Fixtures

Saturday, June 3 - in Tubber under 14B Football Ballycumber Tubber v Ferbane Belmont at 6.30pm.

Tuesday, June 6 - in Ballycumber, Buggy Coaches Div4 Football League, Ballycumber v Ballinagar at 8pm

Thursday, June 8 - Bridge House U14 Hurling Brosna Gaels v Birr in Ballycumber at 7.30pm

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

