St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (May 29)

Offaly Development Squads

We currently have a number of our U16 players involved in the Offaly Development squads. Training is once weekly, and all players also commit to their own strength and conditioning programme. Sean Courtney is training with Offaly U16s. This squad has been together for 3 years now, and their main focus is the Fr. Manning Cup in October.

Offaly U15s have five representatives from the club; Aaron Byrne, Brian Darcy, Eoghan Hickey, Scott Milne, and Stephen Joyce. This groups main focus is the Adam Mangan Cup that will be played in August. This tournament will definitely be one of the counties show-piece competitions this summer. In August the four clubs of Daingean parish will host matches between twenty U15 teams from across Ireland.

Under 12s

Our U12s completed their final games of Phase 1 of the Go-Games Series last Thursday. Edenderry travelled to Ballycommon for two eleven a-side games. Two quality games were played on a great evening for football. The lads are now eagerly awaiting the groupings for Phase 2 of the Go-Game Series.

