Tullamore GAA Club decision clears way for sale of naming rights to O'Connor Park

Tullamore GAA Club has decided to grant the Offaly County Board permission to conclude a deal with regard to the naming rights of O’Connor Park following a club EGM last night. The decision was made without recourse to a vote.

In a statement released today, Tullamore GAA Club stated, "In 2002, Tullamore GAA Club signed a 35-year lease with Offaly County Board for the use of O’Connor Park and there were aspects of that arrangement which some of our membership sought clarification on in light of the request from Offaly County Board.

"With those matters resolved, the club was delighted to facilitate an agreement between Offaly County Board and a potential naming rights partner.

"The arrangement is one from which all of Offaly GAA stands to benefit and Tullamore GAA Club wishes all parties every success as they move to conclude a deal."

Offaly GAA is understood to have a major sponsor in place for the naming rights of the county ground.

