Offaly GAA Fixtures for the weekend (May 26 - May 29)
Offaly GAA
Friday
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Competition
St Brigid’s v St Rynagh’s Croghan 8pm Noel Kelly
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship
St Broughan’s v Tullamore Clonbullogue 7.30pm Pauric Pierce
Clara v Ballinamere/Durrow Clara 7.30pm Noel Cooney
Ferbane/Belmont v St Manchan Gaels Ferbane 7.30pm Joey Deehan
Na Fianna v Edenderry Geashill 7.30pm Alan McKnight
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Competition
Gracefield v Shamrocks Gracefield 7.30pm Paurig Gallagher
Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Competition
Birr v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Birr 6.30pm Aidan Ryan
U12 Hurling League
Seir Kieran v Shinrone Clareen 6.30pm Kieran Dooley
Clara v Brosna Gaels Clara 6.30pm Garrett Kelly
Saturday
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship
Westmeath v Offaly TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar 7pm
Leinster Senior Camogie final
Offaly vs Kilkenny St Brendan's Park Birr 4pm.
Leinster Junior Camogie final
Offaly vs Wicklow St.Brendan's Park Birr at 12pm.
TG4 Leinster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship
Offaly v Louth Ballycumber 2.30pm Niall McCormack
Leinster ACHL Division One Final
Buffers Alley v Kilcormac-Killoughey O Moore Park 12PM
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League
Doon v Rhode Doon 6.30pm Martin Walsh
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition
Tubber v Ballyfore Tubber 6.30pm Noel Cooney
Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Competition
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Kilcormac 6.30pm Declan Cooke
Birr v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Birr 6.30pm Aidan Ryan
Monday
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship
Birr v Durrow Birr 8pm Noel Flyn
