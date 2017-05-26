Offaly GAA Fixtures for the weekend (May 26 - May 29)

Friday

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Competition

St Brigid’s v St Rynagh’s Croghan 8pm Noel Kelly

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship

St Broughan’s v Tullamore Clonbullogue 7.30pm Pauric Pierce

Clara v Ballinamere/Durrow Clara 7.30pm Noel Cooney

Ferbane/Belmont v St Manchan Gaels Ferbane 7.30pm Joey Deehan

Na Fianna v Edenderry Geashill 7.30pm Alan McKnight

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Competition

Gracefield v Shamrocks Gracefield 7.30pm Paurig Gallagher

Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Competition

Birr v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Birr 6.30pm Aidan Ryan

U12 Hurling League

Seir Kieran v Shinrone Clareen 6.30pm Kieran Dooley

Clara v Brosna Gaels Clara 6.30pm Garrett Kelly

Saturday

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Westmeath v Offaly TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar 7pm

Leinster Senior Camogie final

Offaly vs Kilkenny St Brendan's Park Birr 4pm.

Leinster Junior Camogie final

Offaly vs Wicklow St.Brendan's Park Birr at 12pm.

TG4 Leinster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Offaly v Louth Ballycumber 2.30pm Niall McCormack

Leinster ACHL Division One Final
Buffers Alley v Kilcormac-Killoughey O Moore Park 12PM

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Doon v Rhode Doon 6.30pm Martin Walsh

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition

Tubber v Ballyfore Tubber 6.30pm Noel Cooney

Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Competition

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Kilcormac 6.30pm Declan Cooke

Birr v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Birr 6.30pm Aidan Ryan

Monday

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship

Birr v Durrow Birr 8pm Noel Flyn