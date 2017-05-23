Rhode GAA Club Notes (May 23)

Division 1 League

Rhode Senior Footballers had a strong win Ballycumber on Wednesday evening in Rhode on a score-line of 3-25 to 2-6. A big Welcome home to both Jake and Anton from their active duty in the Lebanon.

Junior B Football Championship

Rhode Junior Footballers got the Championship of to a great start by beating Kinnity in the first round in Rhode on Thursday Night by 2-17 to 1-2.

Robbery

A John Deere Push Lawn mower and Strimmer were stolen from our Store Room between the hours of 4:30pm and 6:30pm on Wednesday evening last, May 17. The Store Room was locked and lock was broken off front door and off locker where Strimmer was. Three suspicious vehicles were seen in the Rhode/Croghan area over the last couple of days. Silver Audi 11 LH; Black Passat 12 L and an English reg van. Be alert for suspicious activity and report anything suspicious to Gardai.

Bord na nÓg Rod Sponsored 5km fun/run walk

A Sponsored 5km fun/run/walk will be hosted by Rhode Bord na nOg on Saturday 3rd of June. Assemble at Rhode GAA Grounds at 9:30 am with walk/run beginning at 10am. Tea/coffee refreshments afterwards. Join In The Fun.

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21. The camp will start each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and practice the skills of our native games. For further information please contact Tracy Murphy, Minor Club secretary or or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/coach, Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. You can also get further details at www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

Cardiac Screening

As you are aware there are a limited number of places left for our Cardiac Screening of our players from the age of 12 years right up to our Adult teams. It will take place in Rhode GAA Hall on Saturday, May 27 between hours of 9:30 am-5pm. The Fee is €65 and free to anyone with Laya healthcare insurance. To book, visit www.ameds.ie click on-line booking and enter the code 'rhode.' you can also call 1890 300 333. For further information contact Rhode Chairman Joe Malone on 086 055 3879

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 15th of May for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 13, 14, 29. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200: Ronan Taylor

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!

