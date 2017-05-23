Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (May 23)

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition

Shamrocks 2-10 Ballycumber 1-6

The Ballycumber Management team of Declan Daly and Daniel Boland did very well to get a team on the field. With players unavailable through work and injuries it was a major feat to fulfil the fixture. The players who answered the call gave it everything and remained competitive for fifty minutes at 1-7 to 1-6 behind. The home side scores came from Colm Quinn (0-3), Mel Guinan (0-2) Conor Connelly (0-1) in the first half and a goal from Conor Connelly in the second half. With limbs tiring it was inevitable that the younger Shamrock team would finish stronger and they did by adding 1-3 in the last ten minutes. A minutes silence was observed before the game as a mark of respect to Joe Mahon.

Team: Kyle Cornally, Paul Egan, Brian Halligan, Ken Delaney, Donal Lynam, Aaron Daly, David Ayres, Diarmuid Daly, Mel Guinan, Conrad Casey, Colm Quinn, Conor Connelly, Peter Flynn, Vinny Minnock, Ciaran Grennan, Alan Kelly.

Joe Mahon

We offer our deepest sympathy to Sally, Ian and Gary Mahon, Cloghan and their extended families and to Joe’s sister Florrie McLoughlin, Moorock and her family on the sad death of Joe. A member of the Ballycumber 1968 Senior Championship winning panel, Joe represented the Club at all levels when he was young and retained an interest in the fortunes of our Club throughout his life. He was also proud of the contribution made by his son Gary to St Rynaghs Football teams. May Joe rest in peace.

Division 1 Football League

Rhode 3-25 Ballycumber 2-6

A depleted Ballycumber side travelled to Rhode on Wednesday evening and met a highly motivated, determined and organised home side. Rhode raced in to an early lead and it took a point and a goal from a penalty by Joe Lowry to get Ballycumber on the scoreboard. Rhode continued to press home their advantage and despite the best efforts of Ballycumber to defend, it was very difficult to stop the wave of Rhode players as they supported each other all over the pitch. Fergal Daly got through for a goal late in the game. Ballycumber players will have learned a lot from this game.

Team: Leo Guinan, Ethan Keena, Chris McDonald, Emmet Kelly, Sean Hackett, Karl Daly, Adrian Kelly, Tom Corcoran, John Egan, Cormac Quinn, Michael Egan, Colin Daly, Peter Dunne, Joe Lowry, Conrad Casey, Aaron Daly, David Ayres, Fergal Daly,

Intermediate Football Championship

Erin Rovers recorded a very impressive victory over Tullamore in Ballycumber on Sunday evening. Many thanks to Club members who helped out in the pitch with this fixture and to Jim Seery who had the grounds in perfect condition.

Lotto

The lotto numbers drawn this week were 3, 4, 21, 32. No jackpot winner, two match three. Next week’s draw will be held in Gussies on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €16,400. Play our lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets in local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Sympathy

Condolences to Don Carroll, Springpark and to the Carroll family Birr on the death of their father Dan Carroll.

Fixtures

Under 12 Go Games in Ballycumber on Thursday, May 25 at 7pm Ballycumber Tubber v Shamrocks.

Friday, May 26 Minor Football Ferbane Belmont v St Manchan Gaels in Ferbane at 7pm.

Tuesday May 30 Div 2 Hurling Brosna gaels v BallyskenaghKillavilla in Ballycumber at 7.30.

Wednesday May 31 Under 14 A Football St Manchan Gaels v Na Fianna in Tubber at 7.30.