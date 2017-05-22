Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (May 22)

Sympathies

Drumcullen Camogie would like to express their sincere sympathies to the Reid family on the passing of Jack.

Feilie fundraiser

Congratulations to Joseph Troy who was the winner of the County Arms Gym membership voucher from our Facebook auction.

Leinster final

Best of luck to Fiona, Ann Marie and Helen in their Leinster finals this weekend.

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee.

Clothing Collection

A Clothing Collection will take place on Wednesday June 7. All proceeds to Drumcullen Camogie and Scoil Noamh Eoin.