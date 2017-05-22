St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (May 22)

Under 14

St Vincents u-14s played their opening game in this years championship against Shamrocks on a fabulous sunny evening in Kilclonfert. Shamrocks were marginally the better team in the first half. With the aid of an opportunist goal they lead by 1-5 to 0-3 at half time. The first half points for Vincents were slotted over by Cian O’Reilly, David Bracken, and Cathal Ryan. St Vincents started the second half with a lot of purpose. Cian O’Reilly rounded of a Vincents attack with a well taken goal. Minutes later a goal bound run by William Cox, was rewarded with a penalty. Daire Byrne stepped up to score the penalty that edged Vincents in front. Vincents landed another couple of points during this spell, including a brace from Ronan Marsh. Shamrocks were unfortunate to have a player sent off for a second bookable offence, and this hampered their revival. The Vincents defence continued to perform well, and restricted the Shamrocks attack to two points in the second period. Sean Conway wrapped it up for St Vincents with a skilfully executed individual goal, leaving the final score St Vincents 3-6, Shamrocks 1-5. St Vincents were delighted with their win. It was a fine team performance by all eighteen lads that played on the evening. There was a good sized crowd in attendance, and it was heartening to see so many of the U12 players coming along to support the team. The next game is away to Gracefield in a weeks time. Team: Shane Daly, Daragh Flynn, Ryan Conway, Josh Dunne, Cuhlainn Boland, Daire Byrne, Brendan O Brien, Cathal Ryan, Sean Conway, Ronan Marsh, David Bracken, Cian O’Reilly, Matthew Scully, Rory Wright, Antony Farrell. Subs used : William Cox, Jack Connolly, James Kelly. Panel: James O Donoghue, Killian Owens, Darragh Brennan, Ciaran Brennan, Oisin Delaney.