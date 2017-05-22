Edenderry GAA Club Notes (May 22)

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Cappincur 2- 11 Edenderry 1-12

Edenderry suffered their first defeat of the current league campaign by losing to Cappincur by two points on Wednesday evening in Cappincur. Edenderry went into an early lead of 3 points to 1 but then hit a bad period when conceding 1-4 without reply to go 5 points down. Derek Kelly scored a great goal to put us back in the game and the sides went in level at 1-7 each. Despite going ahead by a point on three occasions in the second half we could not extend the lead any further. Cappincur won the game with their second goal from poor Edenderry defending and saw out the game to win by 2 points. Cappincur played this game with the intensity and commitment of a championship game and deserved their win. Edenderry have much work ahead to make a serious impression on the latter stages of the championship.

Edenderry team: Cormac Hurley, Daithi Brady, Sean Pender, Alan Pender, Mark Abbott, Stephen Guing, Ciaran Farrell, Richie Dalton, Jordan Hayes, Oran Lawton, Ciaran Hurley, Gary Farrell, David Hanlon, Derek Kelly, Sean Doyle

Subs used: Keith mcGuinness, John Gorman.

Edenderry 5-15 Ballinagar 3-9

Edenderry junior footballers returned to winning ways with a comfortable twelve point victory over Ballinagar on Sunday evening. The reds dominated the opening 30 minutes of the game and held a resounding 5-7 0-3 lead at half time but Ballinagar were the stronger outfit in the second half as Edenderry took their foot off the pedal and made numerous substitutions. Best for Edenderry on the evening were Eoin Reilly, Adao Dafe, Cian Lawton, Gary Farrell, Basil Malone and Cormac Hurley.

Referee: Ciaran Groome

Team: Gary Gorman, Eoin Reilly, Adao Dafe, Aaron O'Connell, Gary Blong, Evan Kelly, Jamie Dolan, Cian Lawton, Gary Farrell, Padraig Foy, Daniel Nolan, John Gorman, Cormac Hurley, Basil Malone, John Hurst.

Subs used: David Cummins, Dan Kane, Jason Farrell, Conor Farrell, Andrew Moloney

U12 Girls

Edenderry will play Naomh Malaoise in the Semi of the County Championship at 2pm on Sunday, May 28. Venue will be announced during the week.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5000 in Bingo prize money can be won next week at our bingo. Congratulation to Shelia O’Brien who won €1000 in the flyer game. Double book with Flyers €20, single book with flyer €10. Over 80’s get free single book.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9100 the numbers drawn were 02,16,18,28, bonus 15. Congratulations to Mary Davy and Geraldine Redican who matched 3 numbers and collected €100 each. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Féile na nÓg fundraiser

On the weekend of the 23th-25th of June, Edenderry GAA are representing Offaly at the John West Féile na nÓg festival of Gaelic football for U14 level, involving teams right across the country. To support the girls with their Féile trip we are organizing a fundraising night in the Lily Garden on June 10, 2017. Tickets are €20 Music by the talented Mag Brady. Buffet food will be available on the night. There will be a raffle on the night with excellent spot prizes also. This is an Adult event only!

Coffee Morning and Bucket Collection

Carmel O’Grady 31 Gilroy Avenue is hosting a coffee Morning on Saturday 3 rd June 2017 all proceeds goes to funding the Girls U14 team trip to Féile na nÓg on the weekend of June 23-25. Also on Friday, June 2 there will be a bucket collection on the Main Street of the Town to help fund the féile trip also. All denotations would be greatly appreciated.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry Enterprise Town

Edenderry GAA are hosting a Bank of Ireland sponsored Edenderry Enterprise Town showcase day on Saturday, May 27, 2017 between 11:00 to 15:00. This is a free event for businesses and clubs to showcase and promote themselves along with promoting the community of Edenderry. Contact Branch Manager John Delaney for further details and registration forms.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.