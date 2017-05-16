Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (May 16)

Cumann na mBunscol Boys Football

Bracknagh 5-8 Boher 3-6.

Unfortunately, Boher Boys Football team will not join Boher Girls team in the County Final. Having lost to Tubber last week by a point, they faced Bracknagh in a winner takes all game in Ballycumber on Monday. Once again a slow start cost them and though they fought to the end they could not make up the deficit. Many thanks to Tom Naughton and Ken Daly and all the players' parents for their help with the team this year.

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football

Ballycumber play Shamrocks at home on Friday at 8pm. All support much appreciated.

Intermediate Hurling

Brosna Gaels recorded a deserved draw with Clara in their Championship game played in Killurin on Friday.

Intermediate Football

All stewards are reminded that Erin Rovers play Tullamore in Ballycumber on Sunday evening next at 6pm. Please be available from 5pm.

Sympathy

We offer our condolences to Eamonn Cusack, Secretary Offaly GAA County Board on the death of his mother Brigid.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 17, 18, 29, 31. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week's draw will be held in Stewart's on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €16,200.

Camogie

Congratulations to Offaly Senior Camogie team who qualified to play Kilkenny in the Leinster Final with a 4-18 to 2-8 victory over Kildare in Naas and to Offaly Junior Camogie team who will face Wicklow in the Leinster Final after a 2-11 to 1-8 win over Carlow in Coolderry.

A Walker's Guide To Ballycumber Past

Arrangements are being put in place to launch our book in early June. The book is the result of research carried out into the rich local history of the Ballycumber, Grogan, Liss, Coroe, Prospect and Twickenham areas. It is a continuation of the script carried by Guides on the very successful Ballycumber Discovery Walk at Halloween. Details of the launch will be announced soon and we issue an open invitation to all to attend.

