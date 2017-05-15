St. Cillian's Camogie Club Notes (May 15)
U8
The U8 girls have a blitz in Carrig on Wednesday evening at 6:30pm. There will be six teams involved.
U12
Thanks to St. Rynaghs for hosting the U12 blitz last Saturday where our panel played Rynagh's and Meelick/Eyrecourt.
U14
The girls resume their championship in Carrig at 7:30pm on Friday coming vs. Naomh Brid.
U16
Well done to the panel on a great win against Kinntty/St. Sinchills. Our next fixture is on this Wednsday at 6:30pm vs. Shinrone in Shinrone.
Seniors
Training commencing on Friday evening in the pitch. Also Well done to Aisling Brennan and the Offaly team on reaching the Leinster final.
