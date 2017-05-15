St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (May 15)

Car Wash Fundraiser

Our annual Car Wash fundraiser takes place next Sunday May 21. Come along to Cappincur F.S. - Mace. Washing is from 9am until 5pm. Your support for the juvenile and Youth teams of the Parish would be greatly appreciated. Cost: €6 for a car.

Under 14

In preparation for the up coming championship our u14s travelled to Rhode for a challenge game. St Vincents were slow to get to grips with a slick moving Rhode outfit that engineered some fine scores in the first half. St Vincents began the second half in a much more determined fashion, and matched Rhode in all areas of the field. They produced some good attacking play, with Daire Byrne, Matthew Scully, and Cuhlainn Boland amongst the scorers.

Team: Daragh Flynn, Josh Dunne, Antony Farrell, Cian O Reilly, Ryan Conway , Cuhlainn Boland, Cathal Ryan, Daire Byrne, Sean Conway, Ronan Marsh, David Bracken, Matthew Scully, Rory Wright, Brendan O Brien.

Coaching Certificates

A number of our coaches received their Level 1 Youth and Adult Coaching Award last week. This 16 hour course run over a number of weeks is awarded by the Irish Sports Council – Coaching Ireland. It includes modules on Team Play, Physical Fitness, Sports Psychology, and Technical Proficiency. Congratulations to ; Gerry Donohue, Alan Geraghty, Paul Marsden , Pat Conway, Mark Smyth, David Marsh, Michael Connoly, Darren Hanlon , Gerard Brennan, Colin Duffy. Continued thanks is extended to Liam O Reilly, and Keith McGuinness of Offaly GAA Coaching Development for their ongoing assistance.

First Communion

A special congratulations to all of Second Class of Daingean N.S. who received their first communion last Sunday after many months of preparation. Hopefully it was a memorable and enjoyable day for all the children and their families.