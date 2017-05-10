Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (May 10)

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B football Championship

Ballyfore 5-9 Ballycumber 2-8.

Many thanks to the players who turned out to represent our Club in Ballyfore on Saturday.

With many players unavailable, it was great to be able to fulfill the fixture and bring some players out of retirement. The stronger home side ran out deserving winners and we wish Ballyfore all the best in the rest of the championship. Team: Kyle Cornally, Shaun Creevy, Brian Halligan, Paul Egan, David Ayres, Aaron Daly, Corey Tyrell, Conrad Casey, Mel Guinan, Kevin Kelly, Peter Flynn, Andrew Grennan, Ciaran Grennan, Simon Casey, Declan Daly, Daniel Boland.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 2, 4, 7, 29. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €16,000.

Sympathy

We offer our deepest sympathy to Declan Currams and the Currams and Gavin families on the passing of Evelyn Currams (nee Curley), Kilcormac. We also offer our condolences to the Healy and Lowry families on the death of Hubert Healy, Ballina, Ballycumber and formerly of Healy's Pub and to the Kenny family Clara on the death of Michael.

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Shamrocks 3-15 Ballycumber 2-14.

This game played in Ballycumber on Tuesday was competitive and was played in the right spirit. Once again the issuing of a very harsh red card to a home player ruined the game for players and spectators. Well done to all the players who put in a great effort and especially the players who will line out with Brosna Gaels in the Intermediate Hurling Championship v Clara on Friday. Team: Leo Guinan, Diarmuid Donoghue, Karl Daly, Emmet Kelly, John Egan, Sean Hackett, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, Chris McDonald, Cormac Quinn, Michael Egan, Gary Larkin, Adrian Kelly, Nigel Grennan, Peter Dunne, Ritchie Dunne, John Corcoran, Colin Daly.

Cumann na mBunscol

Tubber 0-15 Boher 4-6

Because goals only account for two points Boher lost this game by one point. Having endured a bad first half performance when they went in at half time 0-3 to 0-11 in arrears, Boher were like a new team in the second half. They played better football and got through for four goals without conceding any. Having drawn level with time almost up Boher defended stoutly only to be caught by an excellent point. Boher now face Bracknagh on Monday next for a place in the Final which will be played in O’Connor Park on Wednesday, May 17 directly after Boher Girls play Geashill in the Girls Final.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

