Rhode GAA Club Notes (May 8)

Rhode GAA LIP SYNC Battle Fundraiser

On the May Bank Holiday weekend, over 600 people made their way into the Tullamore Court Hotel to see their neighbours, family and friends take part in the Rhode GAA LIP SYNC Battle and they got some night's entertainment. All 12 acts brought the house down, but of course there can only be one winner and the wonderful act, 20 Benson were the deserved winners. It was truly a night to remember whether you were a spectator or taking part. A very important part of our night was our Wonderful MC Rory/Eugene of Rory Stories who brought the house down and our three wonderful Judges George McMahon (Mondo - Fair City), Cllr. Sinead Dooley and Midlands Sport Radio Presenter Will O'Callaghan. Also on the night we held an auction which was carried out by Mark Conroy of Mark Charles Auctioneers.

The Buyers were:

Hugh Crombie - 2 day weekend away Raddison Hotel Limerick

Donal Haslam- Signed and Framed Tipperary Jersey,

JJ Donoghue- Signed and Framed Rhode Jersey

John Smith- Munster Rugby V.I.P Tickets

James Murphy- All Ireland Hurling Tickets

Rodger Scally - All Ireland Football Tickets

Vivian Grennan- Manchester United Tickets- package

Dec Gorman- Signed Galway Hurling league winners top

The fun didn't end on Sunday night as the LIP Sync after party took place on Monday evening in Killeen's lounge where our performers, committee and friends were treated to wonderful food from Killeen's and great entertainment from DJ Sarge till late into the night. All our acts performed again with a special performance from the Lip Sync champs. It was a weekend that won't be forgotten by anyone for a while.

From Start to finish, a massive thanks must go to all our performers, back up dancers, act sponsors, programme sponsors, LIP SYNC battles Ireland's Martin Foran, Dance teacher Orna Phelan, Philip O'Brien and staff of the Tullamore Court Hotel, Colm Killeen and staff of Killeens, Photographer Joan O'Brien, make up artists and hairdressers, the great committee and all who helped out throughout the 6-8 weeks and on the night. Thanks a million everyone.

Division 1 League

Rhode Senior Footballers had a convincing win over Raheens last Saturday evening in Geashill on a scoreline of 10-22 to 0-03

Team: Kenneth Garry, James McPadden, Brian Darby, Ciaran Heavey, Ruairi McNamee, Gareth McNamee, Niall Darby, Darren Garry, Conor McNamee, Stephen Hannon, Pauric Sullivan, Mark Rigney, Paul McPadden, Niall McNamee, Shane Lowry.

Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode were beaten by a strong Shannonbridge side on Friday evening last in Tubber by 3-15 to 0-09. In the first half Rhode gave it their all and but for two goals for Shannonbridge, Rhode could have been easily ahead at the break 0-7 to 2-04. Shannonbridge came out all guns blazing and kicked further ahead.

Team: Phil O'Connell, David Rigney, Emmett Mayon, Luke Doyle, James Coffey, Dean Morris, David Hope, Roy Malone, Paul O'Rourke, Glen O'Connell, James Murphy, Mossy, Muldoon, Stephen O'Connell, Frank Glennon, Sub: Niall Cole for Roy Malone.

U16 Championship

Rhode U16s were well beaten in the 1st round of the championship by a strong St.Vincent's side on Bank holiday Monday last by 7-18 to 1-10.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Aaron McDermott, Harry Jones, Luke Spollen, Barry Coffey, Reese Cleere, Evan Rigney, Aaron Kellaghan, Liam Curley, Sean Briody, Christian Taylor, Shane Dunne, Gavin Young, Cillian Murphy. Subs used: Jack Kerrigan, Patrick Scully .

U12 Go Games

Rhode U12s played St. Vincents at home in Rhode Thursday evening last and great football was on display by both teams.



Team 1: Joshua Kellaghan, Mark O'Meara, Cillian Dempsey, Ryan Kellaghan, Aaron Byrne, Noah Swaine, Ross Kellaghan, Ryan Murphy, Ethan Hannon, Cian Cocoman, Ryan Quinn.



Team 2: Jamie Glennon, Adam Kellaghan, Scott Hannon, Liam Walsh, Leon Kilmurray, Matt Heavey, Richie Glennon, Paul Stynes, Billy Quinn, Sean Daly, Nathan Glennon, Tristan McDermott.



The U12s will now play St. Broughans this coming Thursday May 11 in Clonbullogue at 7pm.

CLG Bord na NOg Rod Sponsored 5km fun/run walk

A Sponsored 5km fun/run/walk will be hosted by Rhode Bord na nOg on Saturday June 3. More details to follow next week.

Cardiac Screening

As you are aware there are a limited number of places left for our Cardiac Screening for our players from the age of 12 years right up to our Adult teams.

It will take place in Rhode GAA Hall on Saturday, May 27, between the hours of 9:30 am-5pm. The fee is €65 and free to anyone with Laya healthcare insurance. To book, visit www.ameds.ie click on-line booking and enter the code 'rhode.' You can also call 1890 300 333. For further information contact Rhode Chairman Joe Malone on 086 055 3879

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on May 2 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 8 12 17 19. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and co-operation. The following matched three numbers and received €35 each:

Paddy Quinn

Patrick Quinn

May Spollen

Martin Kearney

Mary D c/o Dympna Morris

David Burke

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Wedding Bells

Massive Congratulations to great club man Frosty Dowling and his new wife Breda who got married on Friday afternoon last. May you both be blessed with much joy and happiness in your life together.

