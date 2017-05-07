The weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Intermediate Football Championship Round 3
Doon 2-12 3-6 Daingean
Tullamore 1-9 3-16 Ferbane
Clonbullogue 1-11 2-14 Erin Rovers
Rhode 0-9 3-15 Shannonbridge
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
Durrow 0-4 3-14 Kilclonfert
Lusmagh GAA 2-9 2-11 Clodiagh Gaels
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Clara 2-12 1-6 Edenderry
Ballinagar 1-5 0-14 Ballycommon
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 1
Kinnitty 1-7 3-15 Tullamore
Junior B Football Competition Group 2 Round 1
Ballyfore 5-9 2-8 Ballycumber
Junior C Football Competition Group 1 Round 2
St Rynagh's 1-9 1-13 Erin Rovers
Junior C Football Competition Group 2 Round 2
Ballycommon 0-10 3-10 Raheen
Shamrocks 4-9 3-15 Tubber
Drumcullen 0-9 1-11 Daingean
Division 1 Football League Group 1 Round 3
St Rynagh's 0-5 2-16 Cappincur
Clara 0-11 4-6 Gracefield
Division 1 Football League Group 2 Round 3
Ferbane 2-16 0-6 Tubber
Raheen 0-3 10-22 Rhode
U16A Hurling Championship Round 1
Coolderry GAA 1-8 1-8 St Rynagh's
Shinrone 5-12 0-5 Birr
Tullamore 3-10 2-9 Na Fianna Minor Club
U16B Hurling Competition Round 1
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 0-13 2-10 Shamrocks
CRC Gaels 2-4 4-12 Cuchulainn Gaels
Ballinamere/Durrow 2-8 1-9 Clara
