Offaly Minor Footballers to play Louth in Leinster quarter-final

Offaly have been drawn away to Louth in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship quarter-final. The game will take place on May 20.

Offaly made the quarter-finals after impressive wins over Wexford and Westmeath while Louth defeated Laois in O'Moore Park.

The draw was held following the three qualifier games that were held this weekend, involving teams that lost their first round ties. On Saturday, Laois beat Meath by 0-11 to 0-10 and Wexford defeated Wicklow by 2-14 to 3-7. Then, on Sunday afternoon, Carlow edged out Westmeath by 2-12 to 0-17.

Full quarter-final draw

Wexford v Carlow

Dublin v Longford

Laois v Kildare

Louth v Offaly