Under 12

Our U12s had their second series of Go-Games against Gracefield last week. All 23 players got a good run out, and the skills level continues on the upward curve.

Under 16

The U16s got off to a flying start against Rhode on Monday evening. The St Vincents lads produced a number of fine attacks and won on the score line of 7-18 to 1-10. The game was well refereed by Pauric Pearse.