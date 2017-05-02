Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (May 2)

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee.

Clothing Collection

A Clothing Collection will take place n Wednesday, June 7. All proceeds to Drumcullen Camogie and Scoil Noamh Eoin.

Barnardos Appeal

Thanks to all the girls who contributed to this worthy cause.

Feile fundraiser

A feile fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 9pm in the Fivealley Inn. There will be a pub quiz and raffle on the night followed by live music.

Fixtures

U10 blitz in Rath on Saturday, May 6 at 5pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

