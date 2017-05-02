Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (May 2)

U16 Football League Div 2 Final

The U16 footballers from Na Fianna picked up the first and hopefully not the last piece of silverware for the club this year as they lived up to their favourites tag to comprehensively beat Rhode Óg in the Final of the U16 Div 2 Football League last Monday week in Croghan on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-02. Na Fianna hit the ground running straight from the off as they opened the scoring with a goal inside the first 20 seconds as Mikey Buckley was in position to finish a pass from a run by Mark Dillon. Na Fianna then put over their first 3 points before getting their second goal on 17 mins when a shot by James Bryan was blocked by the keeper and Gavin Kelly was on hand to knock the rebound to the net. Rhode did eventually get on the scoreboard with a goal followed by a point on 19 mins but this was wiped out on 22 mins as Mikey Buckley struck for Na Fianna’s 3rd goal and 4 more points followed before the end of the half to give Na Fianna a commanding lead at the break 3-08 to 1-01, from which there could be no way back for Rhode. The second half proved to be a much quieter affair as Na Fianna went through the motions adding 5 more points to Rhode’s 1 as they completed the task to claim the win and the title. Afterwards county board representative and Croghan clubman Laz Molloy presented the winning cup to Na Fianna captain, Aaron Flanagan.

NA FIANNA: Conor Kelly, David Carthy, David Boland, Conor Owens, Dylan McDermott, Aaron Flanagan, Adam Strong, Emmett Curley, Ryan Strong (0-01), Mikey Buckley (2-00), Mark Dillon (0-02), James Bryan (0-03), Morgan Tynan (0-03), Gavin Kelly (1-00), Lee Mulpeter (0-02).

SUBS: David McElduff (for David Boland), Adam Mangan (0-01) (for Dylan McDermott), Jacob Beatty (for Mikey Buckley), James Nolan (0-01) (for Mark Dillon), Jack Gorry (for James Bryan), Mark Keeley (for Gavin Kelly), Ryan Dunne, Cian Brophill, John Gorman, Mark Kelly, Eoin McGuinness, Donal Murphy.

U17 Football League

Na Fianna's U17 Footballers were given a walkover by Gracefield who could not field a team in their re-arranged 1st Rd fixture in the U17 League last Thursday evening.

U16 Football Championship

Na Fianna U16 Footballers continue their Championship campaign next Monday (May 8) at 7:30pm as they take on Edenderry in Edenderry. All Support would be appreciated.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.