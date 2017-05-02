Raheen GAA Club Notes (May 2)

Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, April 24, were 01-070820. There was no Jackpot winner of €3,200 and 3 Match 3 Winners (Holly Keogh C/O Direen’s; Martina Conroy C/O Dermot Guinan; Tom Fitzpatrick C/O Ray Garry) (€70 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Junior C Football Championship 1st Round

The Raheen Junior Footballers, playing their first game of the year, had to settle for a draw in Rd 1 of the Junior C Championship against Bracknagh in Geashill last Tuesday week on a scoreline of 0-11 apiece. The sides opened the scoring with 2 points each inside the first 15 mins but for the remainder of the half Raheen edged ahead with another 4 points to Bracknagh’s 0-02. At the break, Raheen led 0-06 to 0-04. Raheen had their best spell of the game inside the first 10 mins of the second half as they hit 4 points to 1. Thereafter for the remaining 20 minutes it was Bracknagh who hit 6 points to Raheen’s 1 to salvage the draw.

RAHEEN: James Boland, John Cummins, Stephen Byrne, Jamie Conroy, Paddy Arnold, Brian Kehoe (0-01), Chris Floody (0-02), Niall Leavy, Colin Keogh (0-02), Stephen Pierce (0-01), Noel Gorman, John Tobin, Kaelyn Thompson (0-03), Sean McFadden (0-01), Ian Buckley.

SUBS: Ciaran Coughlan (for Paddy Arnold), Reece Seery (for Stephen Pierce), Donie Boland (0-01) (for John Tobin).

Junior C Football Championship

Raheen Junior Footballers continue their Championship campaign this Friday evening (May 5) at 7:30pm against Ballycommon in Ballycommon in Rd 2 of the Junior C Championship. All Support would be appreciated.

Division 1 Football League

Raheen Senior Footballers resume their Div 1 League campaign against reigning Senior A Champions Rhode this Saturday evening (May 6) at 6:30pm in Geashill. All Support would be appreciated.

Sympathy

Raheen GAA Club would like to extend deepest sympathy to the family of the Late Eddie (Ned) Dolan, Cloneygowan following their recent bereavement. RIP.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.