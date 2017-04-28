Thousands expected to converge on Tullamore for All Ireland U-21 Football Final

Thousands of supporters from Galway and Dublin are expected to converge on Tullamore tomorrow (Saturday) for the EirGrid All Ireland U-21 Final.

The game throws in at 5pm with supporters from both camps expected to arrive in large numbers throughout the day. Given that is the last All Ireland U-21 Championship before the grade switches to U-20, there is sure to be a huge interest in the game.

After winning the Leinster Final against Offaly, Dublin overcame Donegal in the All Ireland semi-final. Connaught champions Galway defeated Munster champions Kerry in their semi-final.

Both sides have been among the titles in recent years with Dublin winning the All Ireland U-21 title in 2010, 2012 and 2014 while Galway brought the silverware across the Shannon in 2011 and 2013.

Tickets are available from participating Centra and Supervalu stores. U-16 are free.