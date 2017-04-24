Edenderry GAA Club Notes (April 24)

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Edenderry v St.Rynaghs

Congratulations to our Senior footballers who had a big win on Sunday last over St.Rynagh’s in Round 2 of the Tullamore court Senior football championship on a score line of Edenderry 2-18, St. Rynagh’s 0-9. Edenderry started well scoring five unanswered points followed by a Sean Pender goal and by half time led by 1-12 to 0-7. The early period of the second half was dominated by spoiling and niggling tactics and St. Rynaghs cut the deficit to six points before David Hanlon got a red card. After this Edenderry upped the pace and scored 1-6 without reply with the goal coming from Cian Farrell after a great move by the reds. Edenderry showed well when on the ball but will have to work harder when not in possession. The full forward line of Cian Farrell, Derek Kelly and Sean Doyle kicked some great scores with Sean Doyle returning 9 points

Edenderry Team: Brian Quinlan, David Brady, Sean Pender, Alan Pender, Adam Mahon, David Hanlon, Eoin Dunne, Richie Dalton Jordan Hayes, Oran Lawton, Ciaran Hurley, Ciaran Farrell, Cian Farrell, Derek Kelly, Sean Doyle

Subs used: Mark Abbot, Mark Young and Diarmuid Meleady

Edenderry v Clonmore Harps

Congratulations to Juniors who had a big win in the Tullamore Court Junior football on Sunday evening last on a score line of Edenderry 2-17, Clonmore Harps 0-08. Edenderry Lined out as follows: Gary Gorman, Craig Mangan, Adao Dafe, Eoin O'Reilly, Shane Cummins, Dan Nolan, Jamie Dolan, Cian Lawton, David Moloney, Padraig Foy, Johnny Hurst, Dan Ryan, John Gorman, Basil Malone, Cormac Hurley

Subs used: Aaron O'Connell, Peter O'Neill, Dan Kane, David Cummins, Andrew Moloney

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5000 in Bingo prize money can be won next week at our bingo. Congratulations to Mary Carr who won €1000 in the flyer game, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €2,050.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8700 the numbers drawn were 7,13,23,26, bonus 4. Congratulations to Sharon Cooney who matched 3 numbers and collected €200. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5&6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, video’s and photos.

