Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (April 24)

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee. Social membership winner 2017: Emer Ryan.



Clothing Collection

A Clothing Collection will take place n Wednesday June 7. All proceeds to Drumcullen Camogie and Scoil Noamh Eoin.