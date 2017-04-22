Change to fixture plan for Offaly Senior Football Championship

Following a meeting of Cluichi Cheannais na gComórtaisí on Wednesday, the following decision has been made in relation to the 3rd Round of Senior A and Senior B Football Championship 2017.

The third round of Senior A and Senior B will now not take place.

The following will happen instead.

- Round of League on weekend of May 6, with games that cannot be played that day to be played on Tuesday, May 9 (Div 2 mainly)

- Round of League to be played on either Wednesday, May 17 or Thursday, May 18 (TBC)

- Intermediate and Junior Football (weekend of May 6)/Hurling Championships not to stop

- U-21 Football/Hurling to be played where possible