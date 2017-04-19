St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (April 19)

Under 12s

The first games of the U12 Camogie Go Games were played in Kilcormack on Saturday. It was a beautiful fine morning providing ideal conditions for the three teams: KK, Tullamore and St. Sinchills. With the new rules of 15 minutes a side for each match, it ensured a fast-paced, action-packed three matches.

KK and St. Sinchills were up first, and St. Sinchills got some early scores and continued to hold the lead to the end, despite some hard-hitting tackles from KK. St Sinchills then met Tullamore, another great game, with great skill from both sides with St. Sinchills coming out the better by full-time although exhausted after the tremendous pace of the game.

KK then met Tullamore for the 3rd game, and both teams displayed some great Camogie skills. KK sealed the deal which concluded a great morning of sport. It was great to see such a fantastic display of teamwork and a super turnout by all teams involved.

Annual Cake Sale

The annual Cake sale took place over Easter weekend and many thanks for all the support which made it a great success.

Raffle Winners:

1st Martin Cahill

2nd Grainne Kirwin

3rd Katie Brady

4th Carmel Kelly

5th Tiernan Grennan

6th Sheila Brady

7th Kayla Lawlor

8th Philip Kelly

9th Sandy Cox

'Guess the sweets in the jar' was won be Martha Keohane who guessed 215 with the actual amount being 216.

Seniors

Seniors continue with league matches each weekend and all support is welcome.

