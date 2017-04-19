Rhode GAA Club Notes (April 19)

Rhode GAA Lip Sync Battle

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday, April 30 in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Doors open 7pm. See our Facebook accounts, 'Rhode GAA Presents Lip Sync' and 'Rhode GAA' for act announcements and our three top well known judges as the countdown begins. This is a night not to be missed.

Lip Sync Ticket Sales

Please note that Rhode GAA LIP SYNC is a ticket only event. Tickets are selling fast, so to avoid disappointment buy your tickets now. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from Shaz Hair Salon Wednesday-Saturday by calling 046-9737555 or you can contact Sharon on 087-1343677. Tickets will also be on sale at our lotto draws which will be in Killeen's on April 24 from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. Please note that anyone under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult or parent. You can also contact Joe Malone 086-055 3879, Trish McManus 087-643 9380 or Robert Kellaghan on 087-6452964.

U16 Division 2 League

Rhode U16s had an impressive win in the Division 2 league semi-final, beating Gracefield 6-13 to 0-07.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Aaron McDermott, Harry Jones, Sam Denehan, Luke Spollen, Reese Cleere, Evan Rigney, Aaron McBride, Sean Briody, Barry Coffey, Aaron Kellaghan, Shane Dunne, Gavin Young, Cillian Murphy. Subs used: Jack Kerrigan, Patrick Scully, Joe McBride, Liam Curley.

Fixtures

Offaly Senior A Football Championship RD 2

Saturday, April 22

Rhode V Cappincur

Venue: O'Connor Park Tullamore 6:30 pm

Offaly Intermediate Football Championship RD 2

Sunday, April 23

Rhode V Erin Rovers

Venue: Killeigh 12 noon

Cardiac Screening

Rhode GAA are delighted to announce that Cardiac Screening will be available for all our players from the age of 12 years right up to our Adult teams. It will take place in Rhode GAA Hall on Saturday, May 27 between the hours of 9:30 am-5pm. The Fee is €65-00 and free to anyone with Laya healthcare insurance. To book, visit www.ameds.ie and click online booking and enter the code 'rhode.' you can also call 1890 300 333. For further information contact Rhode Chairman Joe Malone on 086 055 3879.

Underage Training

Our underage training is back in full swing please note the training days - U6s/U8s on Friday evenings 6:30 pm to 7:15 pm/7:30 pm. U10s on Saturday Mornings 10am to 11am. U12s on Saturday Mornings 10 am to 11am. Please note that gum shields are a requirement and they can be ordered through team management. Also for anyone who has not registered yet please do so through your management.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Please note that no walk-ins will be taken on either morning, so please register online. See below as positions are limited:

Offaly GAA coaching and games are hosting their first ever two-day Easter camp for primary school boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class in Rhode GAA field, Fr. Dowling Park, on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, 10am to 2pm. It's a chance for the kids to further their footballing skills with the top Offaly coaches over their holiday term. Full cost for the two days is €20-00 and the children are required to bring a packed lunch, drink, towel and change of gear. Please be aware booking strictly online only and can be done so by visiting www.eventbrite.ie and searching for Offaly GAA Easter Camp Rhode.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on April 10 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 7, 19, 29 and 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €50 each

Fionnuala Hickey

Angela Groome

Seamus Cocoman

Kevin Kellaghan

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income for the club and now you can play online through our website. The good news is that when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws. For example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.

