U16 FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2 SEMI FINAL

Na Fianna U16 Footballers were given a Walkover by Kilcormac / Killoughey who failed to turn up for the U16 Div 2 League Semi Final last Wednesday evening in Cappincur. Na Fianna now take on Rhode in the Final after they defeated Gracefield in the other Semi Final also last Wednesday evening in Geashill.