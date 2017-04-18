Raheen GAA Notes (April 18)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 10 April were 08 12 17 30. There was No Jackpot winner of €2,800 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Mick Dwane C/O K O’Meara) (€200). Next week’s draw will take place in Doyle’s, Killeigh on Monday 24 April 2017.

Senior B Football Championship 2nd Round

Raheen Senior Footballers go in search of their first win as they take on Durrow in Rd 2 of the Senior B Championship this Sunday morning (23 April) @ 12 noon in O’Connor Pk, Tullamore. All Support would be appreciated.

Junior C Football Championship

Raheen Junior Footballers get their 2017 campaign underway next Tuesday (25 April) @ 7:30pm as they take on Bracknagh in Rd 1 of the Junior C Championship in Geashill. Best of luck to Players & Management. All Support would be appreciated.