St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (April 11)

Easter Cake Sale

Easter Cake sale will take place before and after ceremonies on this Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 in the GAA meeting room. All support welcome. Anyone who wishes to contribute please contact committee members or Mary Byrne on (086)1508278

Feile 2017

The 2017 Feile took place this past weekend in Kinnitty. As always the girls turn up in force but it wasn't to be their weekend. Their first match was against St. Cillian's and the girls were slow to start with St Cillian's winning. They next met KK who went on to win the A Final. The girls did well but KK proved too strong, as did St. Rynagh's. The last match on Saturday was against our hosts, and this great match concluded the first day with a win for the girls and a place in the B Semi-Final on Sunday morning. The B Semi-Final on Sunday was against Lusmagh/Drumcullen - a close game with both sides producing a great match, but it was not to be for the girls and Lusmagh/Drumcullen progressed to win the final against St. Cillian's. We wish K/K and Lusmagh/Drumcullen all the best as they represent Offaly in Feile 2017.

Matches

Our Seniors are behind in games so please keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates.