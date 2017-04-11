Shannonbridge GAA Notes (April 11)

Shannonbridge/Doon GAA lotto

Last week's Lotto numbers 1, 15, 16 & 21. No winner, 1 match - three winner - Mary Kelly. Jackpot next week €8,800.

Championship

The 2017 Intermediate football championship began with victory in a tight tussle with Tullamore.

Shannonbridge 2-12 Tullamore 1-10

Team: B Rohan, C Brazil, S Flannery, W Keena, R Devery, R Hynes, P Kelly, D Corbett (C), J Egan, P Deeley, K Flannery, P Egan, G Kelly, R McEvoy & J Darcy.

Subs: T Mahon for J Egan, P Maloney for R Devery and A Kelly for G Kelly.

Scorers: R McEvoy 1-5, K Flannery 1-4, D Corbett 0-1, J Egan 0-1 and P Deeley 0-1.

Well done to all involved. We play Ferbane in two weeks time.

U8s

Congrats to all involved with our Under-8s who travelled to Croke Park on Monday to take part in the Leinster games Under-8 Go-games competition. Check out our Facebook page later in the week for pictures.

Social Media

