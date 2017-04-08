Offaly's Mairead Daly picks up her College All Star Award

Offaly's Mairead Daly has picked up her College All Star Award for her performances with WIT in the Lynch Cup. WIT defeated DIT in the final of the Lynch Cup by 1-16 to 2-9.

It's another major award for the St Rynagh's player who was chosen as the Junior Ladies Footballer of the Year at the Ladies Football All Stars in 2013.

In all 12 Colleges are represented in this years All Stars and Rising Stars selection that was picked from teams who reached the 30th O’Connor Cup weekend.

The 2017 All Star team in full

Lisa Crowley (UL) Cork

Laurie Ryan (UL) Clare

Marie Ambrose (UCC) Cork

Eimear Meaney (UCC) Cork

Caoimhe McGrath (UL) Waterford

Roisin Phelan (UCC) Cork

Joanne Cregg (UL) Roscommon

Louise Ward (UL) Galway

Niamh Cotter (UCC) Cork

Eimear Scally (UL) Cork

Doireann O’Sullivan (UCC) Cork

Mairead Daly (WIT) Offaly

Rosemary Courtney (Athlone IT) Monaghan

Aisling McCarthy (UL) Tipperary

Sarah Rowe (DCU) Mayo