Offaly's Mairead Daly picks up her College All Star Award
Mairead Daly (back row second from right) with the rest of the All Star team
Offaly's Mairead Daly has picked up her College All Star Award for her performances with WIT in the Lynch Cup. WIT defeated DIT in the final of the Lynch Cup by 1-16 to 2-9.
It's another major award for the St Rynagh's player who was chosen as the Junior Ladies Footballer of the Year at the Ladies Football All Stars in 2013.
In all 12 Colleges are represented in this years All Stars and Rising Stars selection that was picked from teams who reached the 30th O’Connor Cup weekend.
The 2017 All Star team in full
Lisa Crowley (UL) Cork
Laurie Ryan (UL) Clare
Marie Ambrose (UCC) Cork
Eimear Meaney (UCC) Cork
Caoimhe McGrath (UL) Waterford
Roisin Phelan (UCC) Cork
Joanne Cregg (UL) Roscommon
Louise Ward (UL) Galway
Niamh Cotter (UCC) Cork
Eimear Scally (UL) Cork
Doireann O’Sullivan (UCC) Cork
Mairead Daly (WIT) Offaly
Rosemary Courtney (Athlone IT) Monaghan
Aisling McCarthy (UL) Tipperary
Sarah Rowe (DCU) Mayo
