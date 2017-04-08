Offaly lose out to Laois in Leinster Minor Hurling Championship

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship

Laois 2-22

Offaly 0-14

Despite a strong start, Offaly suffered a heavy defeat to Laois in their opening game in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship on Saturday in Portlaoise.

After the sides exchanged early points, with the advantage of the wind, Offaly scored three unanswered to move into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after just seven minutes but Laois responded with the next three to draw level with 13 minutes on the clock.

Aaron Kenny briefly put Offaly back in front but that would be the last time they would lead as Laois took control of the game.

By the time Offaly scored again, Laois had moved into a 1-9 to 0-5 lead with the goal coming from Joe Phelan.

Offaly did stop the rot with three points, two from David Nally frees but Laois held the lead at the break by 1-10 to 0-9.

And any hopes of Offaly mounting a comeback were extinguished shortly after the restart as Laois hit 1-4 without reply to extend their advantage to 11 points.

Offaly did hit three of the next four points to get the deficit back to single digits at 2-15 to 0-12 but that was as close as they got as the home side finished stronger to register a 14 point victory.

Offaly now will face Tier 3 winners Kildare next Saturday. Kildare recorded a 3-17 to 1-15 win over Carlow today.

SCORERS

Laois: Oisin Bennett 1-6 (0-6f), Ciaran Comerford 0-6, Joe Phelan 1-0, James Keyes 0-3, Padraig Delaney 0-3f, PJ Daly 0-1, Daniel Comerford 0-1, Liam Senior 0-1, Brandon McGinley 0-1.

Offaly: Aaron Kenny 0-4f, David Nally 0-3, Oisin Hickey 0-2, Conor Langton 0-1, Joey Keenaghan 0-1, Lochlann Kavanagh 0-1, Aaron Maher 0-1 Shane O’Toole 0-1