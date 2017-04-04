Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (April 4)

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee. Social membership winner 2017: Emer Ryan.

Table Quiz

Table Quiz on Saturday, April 15, at 9pm in Ramblers Rest, Killyon with all proceeds to Lusmagh/Drumcullen Senior Camogie Players Fund. Thank you for your support.

Sympathies

Drumcullen Camogie club would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Horan family on the loss of Kieran.

Easter Camogie Camps

Be trained by the Offaly senior camogie team including All-Star Michaela Morkan and Senior Captain Jean Brady and many more! Three day camp Monday, April 10 - Wednesday, April 12 from 10am to 1pm. Ages 8-14. Children are required to bring a packed lunch/drink/towel/change of gear. Booking strictly available online through www.eventbrite.ie and searching for “Offaly Camogie Stars camp.” One Child €30, family €45. All proceeds going to the Offaly senior camogie team. Eventbrite take a certain percentage of each ticket and therefore the extra charge. Queries can be directed to Ann Marie Guinan on 0862235219.

Offaly Camogie

Well done to all our players on their senior and u16 wins at the weekend. Commiserations to the minor side who were defeated.