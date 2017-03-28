Bookies expect Tipperary to give Offaly an awful hiding

If the bookies are to be believed, reigning All Ireland champions Tipperary are going to give Offaly a good hiding when the sides meet in O'Connor Park this Sunday.

Paddy Power and Ladbrookes have priced the game with an 18 point handicap while Boylesports have priced the game with a 19 point handicap.

SEE ALSO:Home advantage for Offaly in quarter-final showdown with Tipperary

If you fancy Offaly to win, they are priced at 14/1 across the board while Tipperary are close to unbackable at 1/100.

Offaly suffered a 26 point defeat to Galway in the first round of the league but subsequent games against Limerick and Wexford were much closer.