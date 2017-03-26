Offaly GAA Results (March 24-26)
Division 1 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Tullamore 1-5 3-15 Kinnitty
Division 1 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Coolderry 0-21 1-19 Seir Kieran
Division 1 Hurling League Group 1 Round 2
Drumcullen 0-15 0-9 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Division 2 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Brosna Gales 2-19 0-11 Ballinamere
Division 3 Football League Round 1
Clodiagh Gaels 1-10 1-10 Daingean
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Shinrone 0-13 0-13 Coolderry
Division 4 Football League Group 2 Round 2
Gracefield 3-7 0-15 Erin Rovers GAA Club
Bracknagh 1-13 1-7 Clonmore Harps
Division 4 Hurling League Round 1
Carrig Riverstown 1-14 0-12 Drumcullen
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B Round 5
Kerry 2-16 1-21 Offaly
Allianz Football League Roinn 3 Round 6
Sligo 2-10 2-14 Offaly
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3
Meath 3-10 Offaly 3-12
