Offaly GAA Results (March 24-26)

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly GAA Results

Division 1 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1

Tullamore 1-5 3-15 Kinnitty

Division 1 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Coolderry 0-21 1-19 Seir Kieran

Division 1 Hurling League Group 1 Round 2
Drumcullen 0-15 0-9 Kilcormac-Killoughey

Division 2 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Brosna Gales 2-19 0-11 Ballinamere

Division 3 Football League Round 1
Clodiagh Gaels 1-10 1-10 Daingean

Division 3 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Shinrone 0-13 0-13 Coolderry

Division 4 Football League Group 2 Round 2
Gracefield 3-7 0-15 Erin Rovers GAA Club
Bracknagh 1-13 1-7 Clonmore Harps

Division 4 Hurling League Round 1
Carrig Riverstown 1-14 0-12 Drumcullen

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B Round 5
Kerry 2-16 1-21 Offaly

Allianz Football League Roinn 3 Round 6
Sligo 2-10 2-14 Offaly

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 3

Meath 3-10 Offaly 3-12