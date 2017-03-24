One enforced change to Offaly team to face Sligo on Sunday

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly GAA Football

The Offaly Senior Football team to play Sligo on Sunday has been named. Offaly go into the game in desperate need of a win as they have just one win so far in the campaign.

It shows one enforced change in personnell with U-21 captain Ruairi McNamee coming in for the suspended Michael Brazil who was sent off against Tipperary.

The team in full is.

1 Alan Mulhall Walsh Island
2 Brian Darby Rhode 
3 James Lawlor Raheen
4 Sean Pender Edenderry
5 Niall Darby Rhode 
6 Peter Cunningham Bracknagh 
7 David Hanlon Edenderry
8 Eoin Carroll Cappincur 
9 Joseph O’Connor St Rynagh’s 
10 Shane Nally Ferbane
11 Graham Guilfoyle Clara
12 Ruairi McNamee Rhode
13 Sean Doyle Edenderry 
14 Nigel Dunne Shamrocks
15 Bernard Allen Tubber