One enforced change to Offaly team to face Sligo on Sunday

The Offaly Senior Football team to play Sligo on Sunday has been named. Offaly go into the game in desperate need of a win as they have just one win so far in the campaign.

It shows one enforced change in personnell with U-21 captain Ruairi McNamee coming in for the suspended Michael Brazil who was sent off against Tipperary.

The team in full is.

1 Alan Mulhall Walsh Island

2 Brian Darby Rhode

3 James Lawlor Raheen

4 Sean Pender Edenderry

5 Niall Darby Rhode

6 Peter Cunningham Bracknagh

7 David Hanlon Edenderry

8 Eoin Carroll Cappincur

9 Joseph O’Connor St Rynagh’s

10 Shane Nally Ferbane

11 Graham Guilfoyle Clara

12 Ruairi McNamee Rhode

13 Sean Doyle Edenderry

14 Nigel Dunne Shamrocks

15 Bernard Allen Tubber