One enforced change to Offaly team to face Sligo on Sunday
The Offaly Senior Football team to play Sligo on Sunday has been named. Offaly go into the game in desperate need of a win as they have just one win so far in the campaign.
It shows one enforced change in personnell with U-21 captain Ruairi McNamee coming in for the suspended Michael Brazil who was sent off against Tipperary.
The team in full is.
1 Alan Mulhall Walsh Island
2 Brian Darby Rhode
3 James Lawlor Raheen
4 Sean Pender Edenderry
5 Niall Darby Rhode
6 Peter Cunningham Bracknagh
7 David Hanlon Edenderry
8 Eoin Carroll Cappincur
9 Joseph O’Connor St Rynagh’s
10 Shane Nally Ferbane
11 Graham Guilfoyle Clara
12 Ruairi McNamee Rhode
13 Sean Doyle Edenderry
14 Nigel Dunne Shamrocks
15 Bernard Allen Tubber
