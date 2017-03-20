Offaly Camogie Notes (March 20)
Fixtures
Results
Leinster Camogie U16 A Wexford 4-14 Offaly 1-5. Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Offaly 2-8 Meath 2-6. Offaly Spring league: St. Cillians 5-13 Kinnitty 1-03 St.Sinchill’s vs Lusmagh/Drumcullen OFF, Birr vs Tullamore OFF, KK 1-4 Shinrone 3-12. O Neills Post Primary Junior B Final Banagher College: 1-4 St Angelas Ursuline: 3-16
Fixtures
Minor All-Ireland A Championship Round Three: Sun 26/03/17 Cork v Offaly details tbc.
Offaly Camogie jersey
Sympathies
A very sad week for Offaly camogie. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Rody Carroll, former chairperson and Margaret Flaherty, Tullamore. Sincerest condolences to both families on their loss. Ar deis Dé go raibh a h-anam.
Social Media
