New Offaly Camogie jersey launched

The official launch of the new Offaly Camogie jersey took place last night in The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Birr company Rudd's continue as the main sponsor but the new jersey is made by Azzurri.

A large crowd was in attendance for the launch including players who proudly showed off the new jersey.

The design is more traditional reverting to the three horizontal stripes.

The Offaly Senior team are in action this Sunday away to Meath in a crucial game in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Div 1 Group 2. The game is on at 2pm in Dunganny. Both teams are still looking for their first win of the campaign.