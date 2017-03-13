Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (March 13)

U15 LEINSTER CROSS COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Na Fianna U15 Footballers won their final game in their group of the Leinster Cross County Football League against Maynooth (Kildare) in Maynooth last Saturday afternoon in what proved to be a goal fest on a scoreline of 5-05 to 2-10, a 4 point winning margin for Na Fianna. With Na Fianna easily winning their opening game against St Colmcille’s (Meath), they have been given a walkover by Navan O’Mahony’s (Meath) in their previously postponed second round encounter so this win against Maynooth sees Na Fianna complete the group with a 100% win record and in doing so qualify for the Final in a Centre of Excellance somewhere in Leinster in 2 weeks time with Opponents, Date, Time and Venue TBC.

NA FIANNA: Conor Kelly, Diarmuid Finneran, David McElduff, Eoin McGuinness, Jack Gorry, Adam Strong, Ryan Dunne, James Nolan, Adam Mangan, Jacob Beatty, Mark Keeley, David Carthy, Morgan Tynan, Ryan Strong, Mark Kelly.

SUBS: John Gorman, Ciaran Murphy, Fergal Dolan, Jack Kelly.

U14 FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Na Fianna U14 Footballers began their 2017 playing season last Sunday morning against Kilcormac / Killoughey in Rd 1 of the League in Ballinagar and it was K/K who claimed the win on a scoreline of 4-05 to 1-06. K/K were first off the mark as they struck for 2 goals inside 5 mins. Thereafter for the remainder of the half got going as opened their account with 1-06 without reply, the goal coming from Robbie Gallagher who struck when a K/K kickout was blocked down. K/K added a point before the break so at half time Na Fianna led 1-06 to 2-01. In the second half Na Fianna gave all their subs some gametime as K/K now playing with the strong breeze took full advantage scoring 2-04 without reply to claim the win.

NA FIANNA: Martin Kelly, Jack Brickland, Diarmuid Finneran (0-02), Geordi O’Meara, Stephen Hackett, Sean Rattigan, Dylan Cahill, Ruari Dunne, Joel Troy, Alex Cuddy, Jack Kelly, Fergal Dolan, Robbie Gallagher (1-01), Cathal Young, Oisin Henchy (0-03).

SUBS: Ciaran Coonan, Adam Joyce, Ciaran Murphy, Sean Brady, Eoghan Hyland, Brian Malone, Odhran Gorry, Jason Hanley, Darragh Crilly, Ronan Daly, Scott Bolton, Aaron Gorman, Sean Flood, Jack Arnold, Eamon Bolger, Jack Cleary.

U16 FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Na Fianna U16 Footballers get their 2017 playing campaign underway this Thursday evening (16 March) @ 7:30pm against Edenderry in Geashill in Rd 1 of the League. Best of Luck to Players and Management. All Support would be appreciated.

BEST OF LUCK

Na Fianna Football GAA Club would like to wish the Best of Luck to James Lalor, Clint Horan, Kevin Kinahan and the rest of the Offaly U21 Footballers who take on neighbours Laois in the Leinster U21 Football Championship Semi Final this Wednesday evening (15 March) @ 7pm in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.