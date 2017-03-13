Rhode GAA club notes (March 13)

C.L.G. Rod - Bord Na nog St. Patrick's Day Parade

Assembly in Fr. Dowling Park, Friday , March 17th at 9am. Parade starting at 9:30am to Killeens Car Park. Boys and Girls footballers Under 6 to Under 16, and many more clubs in our parish participating. Grand Marshal: Nuala Quinn. We look forward to this growing into a spectacular event for the Parish to enjoy on the special day and we hope to see you for what is our First annual parade.

LIP SYNC

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday 30th of April in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Doors Open 7pm. Tickets will be on sale very soon at €20. Following a meeting with participants the acts are coming together and by talk coming from them there will be some big performances. Following from our success of our Strictly Come Dancing this promises to be another incredible night. Further details to follow.

New Baby

Massive congratulations to Brian and Paula Darby on the birth of their Baby son Fionn. A lovely little brother for Conor.

Division 1 League

Rhode Senior footballers got back to winning ways in Rahan Saturday evening last beating Shamrocks on a score-line of 1-14 to 0-10.

Team: Kenneth Garry, Dylan Kavanagh, Shane Sullivan, Mossie Muldoon, Brian Darby , Gareth McNamee, James McPadden , Ciaran Heavey, Niall Darby , Darren Garry, Pauric Sullivan, Stephen Hannon, Shane Lowry, Niall McNamee, Paul McPadden. Subs: David Rigney for Shane Lowry, Jack Murphy for Mossie Muldoon, Dan O'Brien for Paul McPadden, Black card sub James Coffey for David Rigney.

U14 Feile League

Rhode U14s got their first game in the feile of to a winning start beating Shamrocks 4-24 to 0-02. Rhode play St.Rynaghs in the next round on Wednesday the 27th of March in Rhode.

Team: Sean Owens, Conor Dunne, Dylan Kilmurray , Evan Farrelly, Eoin Smith, Shane Murphy, Sean Choudury, Gary Kiernan, Joe McBride, Shane Duffy, Cian Conroy, Cian Murphy, Derek Lowry, Ross Kellaghan, Jack Murphy, Subs Jake Molloy for Derek Lowry, Ryan Murphy for Shane Duffy, Ger Cullen for Eoin Smith.

U13 Leinster League

Rhode U13s Look set to qualify for the next round playing their final group game in Rhode on Saturday afternoon beating Meath side Dunderry 7-04 to 5-07. Rhode only lost one game and have to await a result from inside their group.

Team: Jake Molloy, Killian Dempsey, Eoin Smith, Liam Walsh, Aaron Byrne, Ben Kennedy, Ryan Kellaghan, Evan Farrelly, Dylan Kilmurray, Ross Kellaghan, Cian Conroy, Gerard Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Shane Duffy, Cian Cocoman, Noah Swaine, Barry Dunne, Michael Culloty, Ryan Murphy, Gavin Murphy, Charlie Cullen, Joshua Kellaghan, Richie Glennon, Sean Daly, Ethan Hannon.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 6th of March for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 12 13 27 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following received €50 each:

Mike O’Dowd

Angela Scally

John Glennon

Daniel Daly

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Club Membership

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2017.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player ( including Insurance)- €50

Family (2 adults and all Children)- €50

Single Adult- €25

Student /student player -€20

Juvenile -€20

O.A.P,s - €5

Rhode GAA Club Newsletter

Rhode GAA are seeking anyone interested in getting involved in putting together a quarterly Club newsletter in an effort to get our message and work in the Parish out to our members and people of Rhode whether that is taking photographs at club activities or expertise in putting it together we hope we hear from you. Robert Kellaghan and Tracey Murphy are currently on the newsletter sub committee. Contact us on Facebook or contact Robert Kellaghan on 087-6452964.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Offaly GAA coaching and games are hosting their first ever 2 day Easter camp for primary school boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class in Rhode GAA field Fr. Dowling Park on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of April 10am to 2pm. It's a chance for the kids to further their footballing skills with the top Offaly coaches over their holiday term. Full cost for the two days is €20-00 and the children are required to bring a packed Lunch, drink, towel and change of gear. Please be aware booking strictly online only and can be done so by visiting www.eventbrite.ie and searching for Offaly GAA Easter Camp Rhode.

Pat Smullen

Massive congratulations to Rhode's top jockey Pat Smullen on been selected as Offaly Person of the Year for 2016 by the Offaly association Dublin. The presentation will take place at the Offaly Associations Gala function on Saturday 1st Of April in the Bridge house Hotel Tullamore. A special night is in store as many will come together to celebrate Pat's achievements anyone wishing to purchase tickets can contact John Glennon 087 2715804 or Paddy Whitey Quinn 0868170625

Offaly GAA Lotto - club levy

Each Club in Offaly has to pay an annual levy towards the cost of the refurbishment of O'Connor Park. Similarly to last year, clubs now have the opportunity to ease their burden of the Levy (€3,500) with the following scheme in place. For each individual who subscribes to or renews their subscription to the Offaly GAA lotto for the year, Rhode GAA will have €90 deducted off the club levy. The €90 subscription gives you entry into 52 draws, anyone interested in subscribing for the year please contact.

