Four changes to Offaly hurling team for clash with Wexford

The Offaly team to play Wexford in Sunday’s Division 1B Allianz National Hurling League game at O’Connor Pk has been announced.

Sean Gardiner and Aidan Treacy, both of whom missed the Limerick game through suspension, return to the starting line up.

Derek Morkan makes his first start since he lined out against Kilkenny in the 2014 Leinster Championship. Stephen Quirke also starts for the first time since he lined out in the league against Tipperary in 2015.

The team in full is

1 James Dempsey Kinnitty

2 Paddy Rigney Kinnitty

3 Michael Cleary Shinrone

4 Paddy Delaney Kinnitty

5 Derek Morkan Shinrone

6 Dermot Shortt St Rynagh’s

7 Sean Gardiner Lusmagh

8 Conor Doughan Shinrone

9 Cillian Kiely Kilcormac/Killoughey

10 Sean Ryan Capt Birr

11 Aidan Treacy St Rynagh’s

12 Oisín Kelly Belmont

13 Sean Cleary Shinrone

14 Stephen Quirke St Rynagh’s

15 Shane Dooley Tullamore

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: QUIZ: How many of these Offaly GAA jerseys can you match to their clubs?